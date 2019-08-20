|
Transformers Galaxies #1 Torpedo Comics Exclusive Cover Variant Lineart by Livio Ramo
Following the reveal of the new*Transformers Galaxies #1 Torpedo Comics Exclusive Cover Variant
, artist Livio Ramondelli has shared, via his Instagram
and Twitter
accounts, the lineart of this great cover. We have a very impressive and menacing Devastator sitting on a throne… made of Autobots! This Torpedo Comics variant will be limited to 500 copies, and will be available exclusively online via*Torpedo Comics
*and at their Las Vegas, Nevada and Orange, California store locations. Check the lineart after the jump, and click here
to see the final colored version if you missed it.
