Possible Upcoming San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Botbots
Thanks to the great detective work of 2005 Boards user*Jtprime17, we can report a possible*Upcoming San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Botbots. As shared by Jtprime17 in our 2005 Boards
a*search in Panjiva – Global Trade Insights Website
*revealed*a recent new Hasbro shipment: MATERIAL #: E42880000 MATERIAL DESC: TRA BOTBOTS SDCC QUANTITY: 840 HTS#9503.00.0073 We still have not many details about this possible SDCC Exclusive, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates once available. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
