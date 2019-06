Possible Upcoming San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Botbots

Thanks to the great detective work of 2005 Boards user*Jtprime17, we can report a possible*Upcoming San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Botbots. As shared by Jtprime17 in our 2005 Boards a*search in Panjiva – Global Trade Insights Website *revealed*a recent new Hasbro shipment: MATERIAL #: E42880000 MATERIAL DESC: TRA BOTBOTS SDCC QUANTITY: 840 HTS#9503.00.0073 We still have not many details about this possible SDCC Exclusive, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates once available.