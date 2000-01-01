Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,972

TFcon Toronto 2019 exclusive Ocular Max PS-18 Zinnia Ocular Max PS-18 Zinnia. Medic somebody call a medic! Your calls have been answered with this brilliant repaint that saves bot lives with style. Featuring a brand new head sculpt and brilliant cooled color scheme, Zinnia is easy on the eyes and a necessary piece to complete your MP scaled collection.



The cost of the figure will be $120 and will be available in limited quantities, so make sure to head over to the MMC Booth in the vendor hall to get it before it is gone! Premium ticket holders will have the first shot at this on the Friday evening.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Livio Ramondelli.



Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online