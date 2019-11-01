Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,708

Japanese Exclusive Transformers Sonic Blue Bumble & Exo-Suit Chama Revealed



We have a very unexpected Japanese exclusive item to share with you. A collaboration between Takara Tomy and Japanese Rock Band “Bump Of Chicken” brings us*Sonic Blue Bumble & Exo-Suit Chama. This figure is part of the special goods offered for Bump Of Chicken fans as part of their “Aurora Ark Tour 2019” promotional campaign. It is a pale blue redeco of Titans Return Bumblebee mold and Excelsuit Spike (included with the Takara Legends release of this mold). The figure also features the band logo and it was designed with the help of the bassist Yoshifumi Naoi, also known as



We have a very unexpected Japanese exclusive item to share with you. A collaboration between Takara Tomy and Japanese Rock Band "Bump Of Chicken" brings us*Sonic Blue Bumble & Exo-Suit Chama. This figure is part of the special goods offered for Bump Of Chicken fans as part of their "Aurora Ark Tour 2019" promotional campaign. It is a pale blue redeco of Titans Return Bumblebee mold and Excelsuit Spike (included with the Takara Legends release of this mold). The figure also features the band logo and it was designed with the help of the bassist Yoshifumi Naoi, also known as





