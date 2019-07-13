Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,883

Re: Looking for MP Hot Rod Well, if you like a Studio Ox-styled Rodimus, DX9 Carry is an absolute joy to transform, is sturdy, and overall is quite good looking in bot mode.



But if you need Hot Rod and aren't getting the official, then I think your only choice at the moment is Fans Toys Hoodlum. It's a beautiful piece, but there are some issues with paint chipping on the hood, shoulder wobbly yet not great to pose, a kind of janky transformation, and (IMHO) a sub-par alt mode (at least compared to Takara)



So if your priority is display, bot-mode only, Hoodlum is great. But if you plan to fiddle with it and enjoy the alt mode, consider watching some reviews to see if it's your cup of tea.



Oh yeah and buy Carry. Seriously. Even though it's Rodimus. It's awesome.





