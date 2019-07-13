Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:25 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,766
Looking for MP Hot Rod
I am looking at getting MP Hot Rod, I am turning towards the idea of getting a 3rd party version. Don't get me wrong, I like MP Hot Rod, but his proportions aren't good, he has a hard time standing up and still without a something supporting him.

Any ideas of a 3rd party MP Hot Rod?
Die Autobots!
Old Today, 08:38 PM   #2
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,883
Re: Looking for MP Hot Rod
Well, if you like a Studio Ox-styled Rodimus, DX9 Carry is an absolute joy to transform, is sturdy, and overall is quite good looking in bot mode.

But if you need Hot Rod and aren't getting the official, then I think your only choice at the moment is Fans Toys Hoodlum. It's a beautiful piece, but there are some issues with paint chipping on the hood, shoulder wobbly yet not great to pose, a kind of janky transformation, and (IMHO) a sub-par alt mode (at least compared to Takara)

So if your priority is display, bot-mode only, Hoodlum is great. But if you plan to fiddle with it and enjoy the alt mode, consider watching some reviews to see if it's your cup of tea.

Oh yeah and buy Carry. Seriously. Even though it's Rodimus. It's awesome.
Old Today, 08:56 PM   #3
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,000
Re: Looking for MP Hot Rod
For rodimus prime, I recommend getting dx9 carry. I think he's the best rodimus prime figure released to date, followed by legend class mech fans toys flame commander. For hotrod I recommend fans toys hoodlum. He's my favourite version of hotrod in my or any other line. Of the 2, I think carry is more fun to play around with and has a more fun transformation.
Old Today, 09:33 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Energon
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 883
Re: Looking for MP Hot Rod
MP-09 is a great Rodimus (the later reissues of it seems to have fixed earlier problems). Fanstoys Hoodlum is also a great choice if you want specifically Hot Rod. I also purchased a ko of MP-28 Hot Rodimus and it's an absolutely amazing figure. It's an exact copy of the official and the build quality is exceptionally good. I'd recommend that if you're on a budget. I purchased the ko MP-28 at the following website:

https://www.tfsafari.com/collections...21404414607473
