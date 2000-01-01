Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:16 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,021
Aoyi Mech Death Roll (Mixmaster) Review
Onward with part 5 of the Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Devastator with the head of the big guy - Death Roll...also known as Mixmaster. Wow! What a wild oddball!

https://youtu.be/08Ublt6gHH8
GotBot is offline
