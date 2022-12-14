Via Baidu*
we can share for your our first images of the gray prototype of the new*Star Toys ST-01 (Masterpiece Scale G1 Blitzwing). This is a new 3P company which starts with a very impressive cartoon-accurate G1 Blitzwing. Robot mode features an impressive range of articulation while the jet and tank modes are pretty solid and well executed. It seems this figure is planned for the Masterpiece scale but we are yet to learn more details about price and release date. Keep in mind that this is still an early prototype and there may be changes in the final product. » Continue Reading.
