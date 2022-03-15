Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Optimus Prime And Optimus Prim
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,994
Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Optimus Prime And Optimus Prim


Via Chefatron on YouTube, we have our possible first look at the new Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Optimus Prime And Optimus Primal (&#38; Tigatron) figures. These seem to be part of the small and simple scale toys aimed to younger fans. We have a look at Optimus Prime who looks pretty similar to what we saw in the Bumblebee Movie but with a different alt mode. Optimus Primal looks inspired to his Beast Wars cartoon design. To top it all we have images of a small Tigatron toy which transform into a bow for Primal. Keep in mind that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Optimus Prime And Optimus Primal (& Tigatron) Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:42 AM   #2
delrue
Alternator
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 938
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Optimus Prime And Optimus
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Animated Blurr Complete Deluxe
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Transformers Generations Classics CHMS KO DEEP COVER Black Sideswipe
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon DRAGSTRIP DOTM MechTech Human Alliance
Transformers
G1 transformers parts Scorponok, Metroplex, Sideswipe, Grapple, Warpath,...
Transformers
Transformers Triggercon CRANKCASE G1 1987 (repro stickers, trigger doesn't work)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.