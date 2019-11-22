|
IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for February 2020
Thanks to*Previews World
*we can share for you the*IDW solicitations for February 2020. February’s list includes issue #18 of the new Transformers ongoing series and the sixth Transformers Galaxies issue which is the second part of Cliffjumper’s background story. As February is the month of love and friendship, we also have an upcoming*Transformers Valentine Special*featuring Gliph and Tap-out. To top it all, we have a load of*Transformers IDW Collection Phase 2 Hardcovers from Vol. 01 to Vol. 10. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post after the jump. Then, you can » Continue Reading.
