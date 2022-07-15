Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,593

Super 7 website have updated a listing with official images of their new*Transformers Super Shogun Optimus Prime Fallen Leader version. This is a grayscale redeco of Super 7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime. This 24-cm tall figure is designed after the classic 70’s and 80’s big plastic toys. It features spring-loaded ?rocket firing? left fist, removable ion blaster, wheels on feet and 3 points of articulation. It’s listed for $350.00 and ready to ship. Interested in this retro-style action figure? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



