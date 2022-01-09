Via Mastermind Creations social media channels
*we can share for you images of the gray test shots of their new*R-51 Proditor Nimbus (G1 Doubledealer). This is Mastermind Creations take on the double agent G1 Doubledealer is an extensive retool of their*R-42 D-Zef (IDW Deathsaurus)
*now able to transform into vehicle and bird mode. He also comes with two Powermaster partners. We still have no concrete information on price or release date yet, buy you can see the images after the break. Hit the discussion button below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
