Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mastermind Creations R-51 Proditor Nimbus (G1 Doubledealer) Test Shot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,593
Mastermind Creations R-51 Proditor Nimbus (G1 Doubledealer) Test Shot


Via Mastermind Creations social media channels*we can share for you images of the gray test shots of their new*R-51 Proditor Nimbus (G1 Doubledealer). This is Mastermind Creations take on the double agent G1 Doubledealer is an extensive retool of their*R-42 D-Zef (IDW Deathsaurus)*now able to transform into vehicle and bird mode. He also comes with two Powermaster partners. We still have no concrete information on price or release date yet, buy you can see the images after the break. Hit the discussion button below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Mastermind Creations R-51 Proditor Nimbus (G1 Doubledealer) Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.