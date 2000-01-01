Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 AM   #1
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 478
Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D
Heeey!!!

Looking for some random Beast Machines below:

Universe Blastcharge (Black Purple version)
Beast Machines Tankor (Black Red version)
Beast Machines Strika (Any version even BotCon)
Beast Machines Obsidian (Any version even BotCon)

Lemme know what you have and how much.

- Thank you=
MonstaBot is online now
Old Today, 07:18 AM   #2
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,160
Re: Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D
I’ve got an orange and black Beast Machines Tankor as well as some other Beast Machines figures for sale posted in my sales thread. Take a look and let me know if you are interested in anything.


http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...highlight=Dugs
DuG is online now
