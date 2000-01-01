MonstaBot Sword of Fury=:p Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Mississauga, Ontario Posts: 478

Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D



Looking for some random Beast Machines below:



Universe Blastcharge (Black Purple version)

Beast Machines Tankor (Black Red version)

Beast Machines Strika (Any version even BotCon)

Beast Machines Obsidian (Any version even BotCon)



Lemme know what you have and how much.



- Thank you= Heeey!!!Looking for some random Beast Machines below:Universe Blastcharge (Black Purple version)Beast Machines Tankor (Black Red version)Beast Machines Strika (Any version even BotCon)Beast Machines Obsidian (Any version even BotCon)Lemme know what you have and how much.- Thank you=