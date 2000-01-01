Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:10 AM
#
1
MonstaBot
Sword of Fury=:p
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Mississauga, Ontario
Posts: 478
Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D
Heeey!!!
Looking for some random Beast Machines below:
Universe Blastcharge (Black Purple version)
Beast Machines Tankor (Black Red version)
Beast Machines Strika (Any version even BotCon)
Beast Machines Obsidian (Any version even BotCon)
Lemme know what you have and how much.
- Thank you=
MonstaBot
View Public Profile
Send a private message to MonstaBot
Find More Posts by MonstaBot
Today, 07:18 AM
#
2
DuG
Cybertron
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,160
Re: Lookin 4 Sum Beast Machines... GIMME=:D
I’ve got an orange and black Beast Machines Tankor as well as some other Beast Machines figures for sale posted in my sales thread. Take a look and let me know if you are interested in anything.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...highlight=Dugs
__________________
FEEDBACK
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=54549
And
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51059
DuG
View Public Profile
Send a private message to DuG
Find More Posts by DuG
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Dinobot Deluxe Class
Transformers Back to the Future Delorean Gigawatt Hasbro RARE /1985 In hand Look
Transformers Animated Grimlock
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Optimus Primal
Transformers Reveal the Shield Voyager class Solar Storm Grappel
Transformers Generations Sergeant Kup
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Sideswipe
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:45 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.