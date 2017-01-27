Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Spotlight Comixology Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,895
Transformers Spotlight Comixology Sale


We thought you might be interested to know that Comixology are having a sale on IDW’s Transformers Spotlight one-shots. The Transformers Spotlight series were (mostly) self-contained stories, focusing on individual Transformers, letting us get into their heads and learn a bit more about their conflicts. The likes of Kup, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Arcee, Nightbeat, Hot Rod, Trailbreaker, and Metroplex all got their time to shine in this series of one-shots – and for a limited time, Comixology are offering them all at $1. Well, except Spotlight Shockwave – he’s free! Check out the Comixology sale of Transformers Spotlights.

The post Transformers Spotlight Comixology Sale appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1987 G1 Transformer Computron Not Complete
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Build Team - Landfill - Used MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Heroes of Cybertron Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Piranacon BBTS Reissue G1 Commemorative Seacons Decepticons
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Night Time Ratchet, loose and 100% comp.
Transformers
G1 Transformer - Heroic Autobot Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.