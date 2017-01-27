Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,895

Transformers Spotlight Comixology Sale



We thought you might be interested to know that Comixology are having a sale on IDW’s Transformers Spotlight one-shots. The Transformers Spotlight series were (mostly) self-contained stories, focusing on individual Transformers, letting us get into their heads and learn a bit more about their conflicts. The likes of Kup, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Arcee, Nightbeat, Hot Rod, Trailbreaker, and Metroplex all got their time to shine in this series of one-shots – and for a limited time, Comixology are offering them all at $1. Well, except Spotlight Shockwave – he’s free!



