Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,895

The Father of Transformers, Bob Budiansky, to Attend TFNation 2017



TFNation have announced their latest and greatest guest. Making his UK convention debut is the man who can rightfully claim the title of “the father of Transformers”,*Bob Budiansky. There are a few people associated with the Transformers franchise who have had a role in bringing it to the glory that it knows today. These people include the likes of Michael Bay, Peter Cullen, Wally Burr, Bob Forward & Larry DiTillio, Aaron Archer, and Simon Furman. But among this lineup, few can lay claim to being “the father of Transformers” quite like Bob Budiansky can. Bob Budiansky was there at the



The post







More... TFNation have announced their latest and greatest guest. Making his UK convention debut is the man who can rightfully claim the title of “the father of Transformers”,*Bob Budiansky. There are a few people associated with the Transformers franchise who have had a role in bringing it to the glory that it knows today. These people include the likes of Michael Bay, Peter Cullen, Wally Burr, Bob Forward & Larry DiTillio, Aaron Archer, and Simon Furman. But among this lineup, few can lay claim to being “the father of Transformers” quite like Bob Budiansky can. Bob Budiansky was there at the » Continue Reading. The post The Father of Transformers, Bob Budiansky, to Attend TFNation 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________