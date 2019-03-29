|
Transformers Studio Series SS-42 Revenge Of The Fallen Long Haul In-Hand Image
Via TransFans Facebook
*we have a great in-hand image of the upcoming Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicon for the Studio Series line: SS-42 Long Haul. The image features the new Voyager SS-42 Long Haul*in robot mode next to his “ancestor” the first Voyager Long Haul
from the 2009 Revenge Of The Fallen toyline. While the ROTF mold is sure bigger and a great mold back in the day, the new Studio Series is by far more movie-accurate and proportioned. Don’t forget that this new Studio Series mold can also become part of the new Studio Series Devastator! Click on » Continue Reading.
