Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-22 Transformers Age Of Extinction Drift Statue Official Images
Prime 1 Studio on Facebook have just uploaded a great gallery of their next Transformers live-action movie statue:*Age Of Extinction Drift. This astonishing statue brings you all the detail you can ask for. The stoic and serious Autobot samurai looks as if he was taken out of the film.*“No pain. No anger. No hate. You can read the full description below: – Size approximately 23 inches tall – (H) 58.30 cm (W) 45.50 cm (D) 36.50 cm. – Size approximately with swords equipped – (H) 58.30 cm (W) 53.70 cm (D) 52.80 cm – One (1) designed theme base – » Continue Reading.
