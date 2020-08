Transformers Generations Selects Black Roritchi In-Hand Images

And just a few hours after the reveal of*Transformers Generations Selects Black Roritchi , we can share some in-hand images of the figure via emgo316 on YouTube. Black Roritchi is a direct gold redeco of Earthrise Deluxe Fasttrack, inspired by the old G1 Japan Black Zarak's partner. As a modulator, this figure can be separated in several different parts that can be used as extra weapons for other figures. He can also transform into a*six-wheeled buggy or a "Tyrant spear" mode for Scorponok.