Transformers Legacy Diaclone Trailbreaker Revealed, Kind Of

Site Sponsor Entertainment Earth have updated their San Diego Comic Con landing page with new promotional images.* They list out the free items you’ll get each day when you shop at their booth.* Thursday’s free item is a ribbon with a Transformer on it – what looks to be Legacy Diaclone Trailbreaker.* No official announcement or details yet, stay tuned for more as it unfolds. The post Transformers Legacy Diaclone Trailbreaker Revealed, Kind Of appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM