Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 262 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,986
Figure King No. 262 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #263 features some new images of*War For Cybertron: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis Primer Ver. 3. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron: Earthrise *A nice set of new images of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market for 2020: Leader Class Optimus Prime (combined with Ironworks and using some Micromasters weapons and with blue hands and eyes), Deluxe Class Ironworks (showing off all their components and compatibility wity other figures), Deluxe Wheeljack (also combined with some Ironworks &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 262 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis Primer Ver. 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predacons-Incomplete Predaking Sold AS-IS
Transformers
Optimus Prime G1 Transformers Gray Bloated Metal Diaclone Variant Takara 1984
Transformers
1984 G1 Transformer Jetfire Bandai Action Figure - Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.