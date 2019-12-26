|
Figure King No. 262 Scans: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #263 features some new images of*War For Cybertron: Earthrise, Studio Series, Masterpiece Black Convoy/Nemesis Primer Ver. 3. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron: Earthrise *A nice set of new images of the upcoming Earthrise figures for the Japanese market for 2020: Leader Class Optimus Prime (combined with Ironworks and using some Micromasters weapons and with blue hands and eyes), Deluxe Class Ironworks (showing off all their components and compatibility wity other figures), Deluxe Wheeljack (also combined with some Ironworks » Continue Reading.
