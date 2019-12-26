|
Takara Tomy Studio Series Releases For February 2020: SS-44 WWII Hot Rod And SS-45 Sh
*we can share for your some new stock images of the*Takara Tomy Studio Series Releases For February 2020:*SS-44 WWII Hot Rod And SS-45 Shockwave. We have some new stock images of Deluxe Class WWII Hot Rod and Leader Class DOTM Shockwave. They show no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro releases, but the different numeration. These figures are scheduled for February 2020 in Japan. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
