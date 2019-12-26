Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Studio Series Releases For February 2020: SS-44 WWII Hot Rod And SS-45 Sh


Via Takara Tomy Mall and Hobby Dengeki*we can share for your some new stock images of the*Takara Tomy Studio Series Releases For February 2020:*SS-44 WWII Hot Rod And SS-45 Shockwave. We have some new stock images of Deluxe Class WWII Hot Rod and Leader Class DOTM Shockwave. They show no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro releases, but the different numeration. These figures are scheduled for February 2020 in Japan. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Takara Tomy Studio Series Releases For February 2020: SS-44 WWII Hot Rod And SS-45 Shockwave appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
