Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse: Battle For Cybertron/Bumblebee: Cyberverse Adventures Warrior Class*at US retail. Stealth Force Hot Rod, Soundwave (repack) and Cybertronian Megatron were spotted at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. Their wave partner Cybertronian Bumblebee should surface soon.* Time to check your local Walmart to try to find these new Cyberverse figures for your collections. Happy hunting!



