Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime SDCC Gallery

Time for another SDCC 2017 in hand gallery!* Tonight we have the Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime and Shreddicus Maximus, based on the Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime mold.* The toy features a black and gold color scheme and comes with additional Titan Master accessory that turns from skateboard ramp into a cannon!* All in all it’s a sharp, fun set that makes no sense other than it’s just plain cool!* You can see for yourself over in our gallery, we have over 90 HD images of Prime hanging with Shreddicus pulling Primo Grinds, Null Ray Rays and Ollie Ollie Maximi! » Continue Reading. The post Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime SDCC Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM