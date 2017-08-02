|
Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime SDCC Gallery
Time for another SDCC 2017 in hand gallery!* Tonight we have the Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime and Shreddicus Maximus, based on the Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime mold.* The toy features a black and gold color scheme and comes with additional Titan Master accessory that turns from skateboard ramp into a cannon!* All in all it’s a sharp, fun set that makes no sense other than it’s just plain cool!* You can see for yourself over in our gallery, we have over 90 HD images of Prime hanging with Shreddicus pulling Primo Grinds, Null Ray Rays and Ollie Ollie Maximi! » Continue Reading.
The post Primitive Skateboarding Optimus Prime SDCC Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.