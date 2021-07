evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,474

Re: Generations Selects Galvatron Revealed! LOL



I never thought I'd be a two-Galvatron guy



But I really want a movie-accurate Galvs, and this guy is awesome/hilarious



Are this one's shoulders done properly? I don't any expy to know for sure



ALSO foil stickers! I wonder if people can "leave some off" for a cleaner look

