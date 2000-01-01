Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:11 PM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 2,157
fanstoys insecticons full sets (Grenadier, Mercenary, Forger) brand new sealed



fans toys ft-12 ft12-t ft-13 ft-14

masterpiece mp scaled insecticons

Full sets in hand

$600 for the purple set
$720 for the grey chest grenadier set

$190 ft-13 (have a spare)


I will split shipping cost. Payment in etransfer, paypal + 4% or paypal friends and family no fee
