Super_Megatron
Professor Heisenberg Solution Set SS-01 Cleaver & Cannon set for Titans Return Fortre


A recent posting on weibo has shown us final product images for the upcoming Prof. Heisenberg Solutions Set for Titans Return Fortress Maximus. The SS-01 Cleaver & Cannon set will come with a Master sword for Fort Max as well as his rifle. We've selected a few of the images from the post to include with this news story, but there are more to review inside the current discussion thread. This item is due for release this month.

The post Professor Heisenberg Solution Set SS-01 Cleaver & Cannon set for Titans Return Fortress Maximus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



