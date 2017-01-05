Beelzeboss has updated their Weibo page
with a glimpse at what appears to be the final product images for their Combiner Wars Optimus Prime
upgrade kit. This kit is intended to give your Combiner Wars Optimus Prime a more IDW comic inspired look and comes with the following; Ion Blaster, IDW Style Head, G1 Style head and add on pieces for the legs, thighs, knees, Shoulders, chest and abdominal section. One thing of notice, but not mentioned in any product listings, is what appears to be articulated hands. It’s unclear if that will be coming with the kit, » Continue Reading.
The post Beelzeboss Spiritual Leader Upgrade Kit Final Product Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...