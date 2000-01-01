Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:08 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 352
Transformers: Universal Collision Stop-Motion Series
Season 1, Episode 1 - Crossing the Expanse - The great war has left the universe all but dead. Displeased with a stalemate, Megatron hatches one last scheme to cross the barrier between realities so that he may lead and conquer elsewhere, leaving these shambles and Starscream behind. Can Optimus Stop him? Who or what is watching their every move? the adventure begins now! NOTE - This was only the second thing I ever shot stop motion wise, so the camera work of this episode is shaky at times. I could have re-edited it but decided not to so everyone can see how I evolve in this medium as more episodes come along. Always learning and always love input and information from others more experienced than me. Still, this is where the story begins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksMU_hgSDYQ
Re: Transformers: Universal Collision Stop-Motion Series
Season 1, Episode 2 - The Mirror or the Abyss - The Autobots and Decepticons detect two items that were ejected from an interdimensional portal. Each races to retrieve the prizes. However, what they discover gives only more questions than answers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olqDv7fSW38
