TFcon Toronto 2017 Feedback Thread
Figured we could post our thoughts, compliments, concerns, etc here.
The Good:
- I am a sucker for freebies and was unreasonably happy with the free razor and Vitamin Water! Good job arranging sponsors, guys, especially the big one with TCP. They had an amazing booth.
- Well run show again from my experience, despite hotel construction impacting the main entrance area.
- loved the 2nd room of dealers, and kudos on mentioning it every door prize announcement to help people find out and head over.
The Not-So-Good (but not the organizers' fault)
- US prices at some tables, maybe 1-2. Hopefully it was just a "rookie mistake" by those dealers and it won't become common. I'm not a big "make rules" guy but if a rule is needed then I'd support one here. Super frustrating to find a figure you want at a reasonable "$35" price on it, only to hear while going to pay "that's in US and we're charging a 1.4(!) conversion rate".
Anyway that's my experience as someone who just drops in for a few hours on the Saturday. I didn't stay or eat there so no feedback on that experience.
Great job again this year folks! Thanks and big kudos to the whole team!
