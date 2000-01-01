Today, 09:29 AM #1 Goaliebot All Makes and Models Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 2,596 TFcon Toronto 2017 Feedback Thread Figured we could post our thoughts, compliments, concerns, etc here.



The Good:



- I am a sucker for freebies and was unreasonably happy with the free razor and Vitamin Water! Good job arranging sponsors, guys, especially the big one with TCP. They had an amazing booth.



- Well run show again from my experience, despite hotel construction impacting the main entrance area.



- loved the 2nd room of dealers, and kudos on mentioning it every door prize announcement to help people find out and head over.





The Not-So-Good (but not the organizers' fault)



- US prices at some tables, maybe 1-2. Hopefully it was just a "rookie mistake" by those dealers and it won't become common. I'm not a big "make rules" guy but if a rule is needed then I'd support one here. Super frustrating to find a figure you want at a reasonable "$35" price on it, only to hear while going to pay "that's in US and we're charging a 1.4(!) conversion rate".



Anyway that's my experience as someone who just drops in for a few hours on the Saturday. I didn't stay or eat there so no feedback on that experience.



Great job again this year folks! Thanks and big kudos to the whole team! __________________

Currently Looking for: (nothing released)

Waiting for: TLK Leader Megs, MPM Prime, TLK Dlx/Voy Wave 3, TR Overlord, TR Voyagers Wave 5. Today, 10:36 AM #2 Fear or Courage Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 138 Re: TFcon Toronto 2017 Feedback Thread I have no complaints, this was a great year. I actually found the dealer's room selection to be great, and got good deals on some japanese stuff. Kudos for making damn sure we knew there was a second dealer's room. The panels were well-organized, too, as were the autographs. You guys run a tight ship.



If I have one criticism, it's that the costume contest always feels really confused and disorganized in a bad way. I'd have liked it better if there was some formal planning behind it, instead of "everyone comes in or whatever." Also, I feel like they should try and get as many costumes up on stage as possible, as unless you're upfront, in front of the stage really doesn't work.



That's literally the only thing, though.



I mean, that and the location. The East Side needs love, too!

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

