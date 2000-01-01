Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Goaliebot
TFcon Toronto 2017 Feedback Thread
Figured we could post our thoughts, compliments, concerns, etc here.

The Good:

- I am a sucker for freebies and was unreasonably happy with the free razor and Vitamin Water! Good job arranging sponsors, guys, especially the big one with TCP. They had an amazing booth.

- Well run show again from my experience, despite hotel construction impacting the main entrance area.

- loved the 2nd room of dealers, and kudos on mentioning it every door prize announcement to help people find out and head over.


The Not-So-Good (but not the organizers' fault)

- US prices at some tables, maybe 1-2. Hopefully it was just a "rookie mistake" by those dealers and it won't become common. I'm not a big "make rules" guy but if a rule is needed then I'd support one here. Super frustrating to find a figure you want at a reasonable "$35" price on it, only to hear while going to pay "that's in US and we're charging a 1.4(!) conversion rate".

Anyway that's my experience as someone who just drops in for a few hours on the Saturday. I didn't stay or eat there so no feedback on that experience.

Great job again this year folks! Thanks and big kudos to the whole team!
Fear or Courage
Re: TFcon Toronto 2017 Feedback Thread
I have no complaints, this was a great year. I actually found the dealer's room selection to be great, and got good deals on some japanese stuff. Kudos for making damn sure we knew there was a second dealer's room. The panels were well-organized, too, as were the autographs. You guys run a tight ship.

If I have one criticism, it's that the costume contest always feels really confused and disorganized in a bad way. I'd have liked it better if there was some formal planning behind it, instead of "everyone comes in or whatever." Also, I feel like they should try and get as many costumes up on stage as possible, as unless you're upfront, in front of the stage really doesn't work.

That's literally the only thing, though.

I mean, that and the location. The East Side needs love, too!
