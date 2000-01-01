Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:09 AM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 99
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
g1 transformers for sale

swoop
mint & complete, has no broken beak
with manual,tech,red decoder & has 6 decals still on sheet

quake
complete with turret & both targetmasters

quake
near complete has turret & 1 targetmaster


thundercracker
rub version, dead mint, complete
has all unbroken missiles

ramjet
has no sundamage,complete
with u.s manual

dirge
in nice condition, complete

anti-aircraft base
complete, hard to find with all parts

anti-aircraft base
boxed with insert, tape was cut
all contents are factory sealed in baggies

menasor
in great condition & complete
with canadian motormaster manual


optimus prime
2009 classics line
canadian factory sealed box

topspin
near mint, complete
2 avl.

astrotrain
mint & complete, with canadian box(no insert)
Old Today, 09:52 AM   #2
MapleMegatron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 472
Re: vintage transformers & other vintage toys
What are the lowest prices you are willing to let go of those for?
