|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
g1 transformers for sale
swoop
mint & complete, has no broken beak
with manual,tech,red decoder & has 6 decals still on sheet
quake
complete with turret & both targetmasters
quake
near complete has turret & 1 targetmaster
thundercracker
rub version, dead mint, complete
has all unbroken missiles
ramjet
has no sundamage,complete
with u.s manual
dirge
in nice condition, complete
anti-aircraft base
complete, hard to find with all parts
anti-aircraft base
boxed with insert, tape was cut
all contents are factory sealed in baggies
menasor
in great condition & complete
with canadian motormaster manual
optimus prime
2009 classics line
canadian factory sealed box
topspin
near mint, complete
2 avl.
astrotrain
mint & complete, with canadian box(no insert)