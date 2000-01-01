Today, 09:09 AM #1 scorponok87 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 99 vintage transformers & other vintage toys g1 transformers for sale



swoop

mint & complete, has no broken beak

with manual,tech,red decoder & has 6 decals still on sheet



quake

complete with turret & both targetmasters



quake

near complete has turret & 1 targetmaster





thundercracker

rub version, dead mint, complete

has all unbroken missiles



ramjet

has no sundamage,complete

with u.s manual



dirge

in nice condition, complete



anti-aircraft base

complete, hard to find with all parts



anti-aircraft base

boxed with insert, tape was cut

all contents are factory sealed in baggies



menasor

in great condition & complete

with canadian motormaster manual





optimus prime

2009 classics line

canadian factory sealed box



topspin

near mint, complete

2 avl.



astrotrain

mint & complete, with canadian box(no insert) Today, 09:52 AM #2 MapleMegatron Beast Machine Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 472 Re: vintage transformers & other vintage toys What are the lowest prices you are willing to let go of those for?

