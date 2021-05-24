Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM
Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager Out In The US


Via a post in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Fans Forever Facebook group we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager is out in the US. Kingdom Voyager Rhinox was found and bought at Target*in Glendale, Arizona and it’s giving us our first look at his packaging. The DPCI number for those who want to track Rhinox is: 087-16-4905. See the images and receipt after the break and happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager Out In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



