Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager Out In The US

Via a post in the*Beast Wars Fans Forever Fans Forever Facebook group we can report that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 3 Voyager is out in the US. Kingdom Voyager Rhinox was found and bought at Target*in Glendale, Arizona and it's giving us our first look at his packaging. The DPCI number for those who want to track Rhinox is: 087-16-4905. See the images and receipt after the break and happy hunting!