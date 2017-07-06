|
Transformers and Nezha Crossover Coming Soon?
According to CCTV.com
, Hasbro and CCTV Animation are working on an animated project called “Nezha and Transformers”. The two companies have reached consensus on production specifications, IP ownership, legal affairs, etc… No release date or other details are presently ready at the moment. For those unfamiliar with*Nezha,*he flies around swiftly on his “Wind Fire Wheels”.*He is also regarded as the tutelary god of many professional drivers, like truck, taxi, or sightseeing bus drivers. They tend to place a small statue of Nezha in the vehicles for a safe drive. Click on the title bar to discuss
