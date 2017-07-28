|
Transformers Earth Wars Update 7/24 ? 7/30 2017
The fine folks at Transformers Earth Wars have sent through a recap of the game’s events this past week. Read on to check them all out and if you haven’t, download Earth Wars
today! This weekends event is called Face to Face. It is an Individual totaliser event where you can obtain the face of Death itself! Make sure to take part of this event and it is an unique chance to get the Quintesson Death Avatar. In the new episode of Story Mode, Deb made a recap of what happened last week and whats up in this weeks » Continue Reading.
