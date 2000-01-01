Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:25 PM
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Titans Return Cloudraker and Wingspan
I already had Fastclash, or Fastlane if you will, but the Transformers Titans Return clone 2 pack of Wingspan and Cloudraker is pretty fantastic...now if only I had Pounce!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuaE6-ABTj0
