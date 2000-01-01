Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,301

Dealer registration is now available for. For those of you that were looking to sell at the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention now is the time to book, you can*contact TFcon now to reserve your space. Dealers from last year have*automatically been sent the on-line registration information. Registration for attendees will be available*in the near future.TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online . You can also call the hotel reservation department direct at 1 800 445 8667 and ask for the TFCON rate to receive the discounted pricing of $110 per room.*The group rate is good for July 8th to July 24th. Book early as the block will sell out. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until up to 72 hours before your reservation to cancel your room if you can’t make the convention. If you have an issue booking the TFcon rate email TFcon direclty so they can assist you. Attached Thumbnails

