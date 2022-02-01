JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 8,042

Dollarama Transformers Cosplay?







I think they're ankle skip balls.

Anyway, I saw them at 2 stores in translucent blue, orange, and red colours.



Anybody seen a purple 1 yet?

That would be a great life-size cosplay for Megatron's energon mace from G1 Transformers episode 2.



"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



