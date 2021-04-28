Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids New Official In-Hand Images


The official TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter have treated us with new official in-hand images of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids. The new Masterpiece Skids images (designed by Kojin Ono) show Skids in robot mode front and back, and two more extra pics posing him. Masterpiece Skids is already available for pre-order via our sponsors links below, so hit the links below to get your copies! Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Masterpiece MP-53 Skids pre-orders TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, <a href="https://www.hlj.com/mp-53-transformers-masterpiece-skids-tkt17262">Hobby &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids New Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



