Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxes at US Retail
Hot off the heels of yesterdays sighting
of the new Studio Series 86 Voyagers comes another US retail sighting. The new Deluxe class figures consisting of Jazz, Kup and Blurr were found (along with the voyagers) at a Target in Menifee, CA. Thanks to 2005 board member Jxiaxus666 for relaying the sighting from a Transformers Facebook group. Celebrating the classic 1986 animated movie, these new Studio Series figures have release dates for April 2021 on most online retailer websites. Are you finding these figures in your area? Sound off in the ongoing discussion!
