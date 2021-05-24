Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,569

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 602 Now Online





There was a day-long Hasbro Fan Fest livestream, which means we have MONTHS to talk about upcoming toys. But we did it at the end of April. Also someone got a Unicron. You can download and comment on it here: There was a day-long Hasbro Fan Fest livestream, which means we have MONTHS to talk about upcoming toys. But we did it at the end of April. Also someone got a Unicron. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 602 – April 30 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:





