Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 602 Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,569
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 602 Now Online



There was a day-long Hasbro Fan Fest livestream, which means we have MONTHS to talk about upcoming toys. But we did it at the end of April. Alsosomeonegot a Unicron. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  602  April 30 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Robots in Disguise Minicon Deployers Crazybolt & Decepticon Hammer Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Quillfire Complete
Transformers
Transformers Set Optimus Prime New in Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
Transformers TCG Bombshell HOLO RARE CT T07/T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers TCG Bombshell HOLO RARE UT T10/0T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers Generations Menasor Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.