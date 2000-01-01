Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Mastermind's feedback thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
TheRedPrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 31
Mastermind's feedback thread
Met up with Mastermind to buy a Fanstoys Terminus Giganticus. Everything was as described and he's a solid guy to deal with. I would highly recommend buying from him.
TheRedPrime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Robots in Disguise Minicon Deployers Crazybolt & Decepticon Hammer Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Quillfire Complete
Transformers
Transformers Set Optimus Prime New in Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
Transformers TCG Bombshell HOLO RARE CT T07/T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers TCG Bombshell HOLO RARE UT T10/0T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers Generations Menasor Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.