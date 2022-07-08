Ready for more classic G1 nostalgia material? The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*is treating us with three more*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. Now they bring us three more episode scripts from volume #6 script binder,*previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek, and completing 6 out of 9 scripts from this volume. The new available material is in bold. Volume 6 MP#700-46 The Gambler MP#700-47 Kremzeek! MP#700-48 Sea Change MP#700-49 Triple Takeover MP#700-50 Prime Target (formerly: Welcome to My Parlor) MP#700-51 Auto-Bop MP#700-52 The Search for Alpha Trion MP#700-53 The Girl Who Loved Powerglide MP#700-54 Hoist Goes Hollywood See the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers G1 Cartoon ?Triple Takeover?, ?Prime Target? & ?Auto-Bop? Scripts Available Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...