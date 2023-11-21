Today, 09:13 AM #1 omegalaw Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2009 Location: Toronto Posts: 180 Fansproject Defender I was feeling a bit nostalgic today and brought out my Fansproject Defender to mess around with. I don't think I have touched this guy in 8 years. I was a bit surprised when I found one of the C clips on the leg had broken. I decided to keep going with the transformation using kid gloves. I was really surprised when his arm just fell off. Needless to say I stopped touching it at that point.



It was stored in a bin at room temperature and not banged around. Any ideas on what would have caused this or if I can fix it?





. Attached Thumbnails __________________

Sorry I'm late, I got lost on the road of life. Today, 10:26 AM #2 imfallenangel Masterpiece Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,098 Re: Fansproject Defender Aside gluing the parts back, not much really. And no way to know what more could happen at this point.



Plastic degrades over time, it's just how it is. Some plastic are worst than others, it comes down to formulation. GPS (Gold Plastic Syndrome) is the very accelerated version of that as the metal used in the formulation expedited the degradation 100x faster.



If room temperature isn't air conditioned during the summer. Just the temperature of hot days will have an effect, especially after 8 years. __________________

If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

