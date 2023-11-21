|
Re: Fansproject Defender
Aside gluing the parts back, not much really. And no way to know what more could happen at this point.
Plastic degrades over time, it's just how it is. Some plastic are worst than others, it comes down to formulation. GPS (Gold Plastic Syndrome) is the very accelerated version of that as the metal used in the formulation expedited the degradation 100x faster.
If room temperature isn't air conditioned during the summer. Just the temperature of hot days will have an effect, especially after 8 years.
