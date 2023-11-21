Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:13 AM   #1
omegalaw
Generation 2
omegalaw's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 180
Fansproject Defender
I was feeling a bit nostalgic today and brought out my Fansproject Defender to mess around with. I don't think I have touched this guy in 8 years. I was a bit surprised when I found one of the C clips on the leg had broken. I decided to keep going with the transformation using kid gloves. I was really surprised when his arm just fell off. Needless to say I stopped touching it at that point.

It was stored in a bin at room temperature and not banged around. Any ideas on what would have caused this or if I can fix it?


Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20231121_075529.jpg Views: 5 Size: 93.3 KB ID: 54117   Click image for larger version Name: 20231121_075511.jpg Views: 7 Size: 95.4 KB ID: 54118  
Sorry I'm late, I got lost on the road of life.
omegalaw is online now
Old Today, 10:26 AM   #2
imfallenangel
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,098
Re: Fansproject Defender
Aside gluing the parts back, not much really. And no way to know what more could happen at this point.

Plastic degrades over time, it's just how it is. Some plastic are worst than others, it comes down to formulation. GPS (Gold Plastic Syndrome) is the very accelerated version of that as the metal used in the formulation expedited the degradation 100x faster.

If room temperature isn't air conditioned during the summer. Just the temperature of hot days will have an effect, especially after 8 years.
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
imfallenangel is online now
