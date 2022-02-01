|
Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member MapleMegatron
for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes
have been released in Canada.
The wave includes: Predacon Tarantulas
, Prime Knock-Out
, Elita-1
, and Decepticon Wild Rider
.
The sighting was made at a GameStop in Quebec.
