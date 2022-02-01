Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,094

Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes released in Canada MapleMegatron for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes have been released in Canada.



The wave includes: Predacon Tarantulas, Prime Knock-Out, Elita-1, and Decepticon Wild Rider.



The sighting was made at a GameStop in Quebec.



The wave includes: Predacon Tarantulas, Prime Knock-Out, Elita-1, and Decepticon Wild Rider.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Quebec.

