|
Transformers Earth Wars Event: Stampede!
Thanks to the folks at Space Ape, we have an update on characters Rhinox and Tarantulas, who are set to join the game through this weekend’s event. Check out the full rundown after the jump and see how you can add two new beasts to your wars! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Rhinox*&*Tarantulas*are joining the Earth Wars this weekend! Stampede! Fight in this event to unlock a 2, 3 or 4-Star*Rhinox*or*Tarantulas*and get: – Up to*1,500 3-Star Shards – Up to*800 4-Star Shards – Up to*5 Silver Power Core Chips – Up to*1 Gold Power Core Chip – And*Bonus XP*per Battle! Want » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars Event: Stampede!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.