*we have great news for all Canadian fans since*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Hot Rod Was Found In Canadian Retail. Hot Rod is part of the “Autobots Unite” sub-line as a Walmart exclusive in US but it has only been available online at Walmart.com
, and it has been found at Asda stores in UK
*and Aurrera stores in Mexico.
*Now Cybertron.ca users*Timcrook and*chaingunsofdoom found Hot Rod in a Vancouver area Walmart. A very nice find for all Canadian collectors. Happy hunting and keep reporting your sightings at the 2005 Boards!  
