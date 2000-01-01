Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Generations Metroplex for Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:05 AM   #1
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,570
Generations Metroplex for Sale
He's big! He's a Titan! Buy him from me!

I have a loose Metroplex with Scamper, stickers applied, box available, for anyone who would like him. I may be missing the missle for his gun and I will do everything I can to find it if someone is interested. Also, this is the US VERSION meaning the full sound clip is in here.

I'm in Toronto and can meet up or I can ship him (in Canada) for $30 in his box with internal padding if you don't mind me ripping the arm off and possibly having the external box (which would have a paper wrapping) dinged up.

Asking price is $140, though offers are always welcome.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
The7thParallel is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Warbotron Turbo Ejector 3rd Party Transformer Technobot
Transformers
2009 Transformers Revenge of the Fallen ROTF Supreme Class Devastator ? Complete
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Encore #12 METROPLEX, MISB
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.