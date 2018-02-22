|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Preview Items Distribution Initiated
Back in last February, you may remember that we announced
the US distribution of Movie Edition Tiny Turbo Changers. As we estimated, the figures arrived on shelves and online in April. Today, we have learned that*Transformers: Bumblebee*movie Preview Items*are being distributed in the*Unites States*via Hasbros distribution center in California. While some countries receive Bee Vision Mask and Stinger Blaster
, United States will see the following items somewhere around August or September: TRA MV6 BEE VISION MASK*(Hasbro Product Code:*E0707) * TRA MV6 HERO DJ (Hasbro Product Code:*E0850) TRA MV6 HERO DJ is also codenamed as DJ Stryker on certain » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Preview Items Distribution Initiated
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.