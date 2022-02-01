Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:33 PM
Amandahugnkiss
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 419
Why do I get a question mark every time I use a contraction?
I can?t say can?t or don?t or whatever without a question mark to take the place of the apostrophe.
