|
Japanese Power of the Primes Predaking, Battletrap, and Octopunch Stock Images
Takara-Tomy’s September Power of the Primes releases have recently been listed on various online stores, including Amazon Japan, and they are accompanied by official images of the figures. While the figures – like all Takara-Tomy’s releases – are the same as their US releases, we’ve not seen official stock images of some of the releases, so these are doubly interesting. September will see the release of Octopunch
, Battleslash
, Roadtrap
, and Predaking
in Japan. Fans might like to note how the images of Predaking showcase the individual weapons of the Predacons – much like Hasbro’s Devastator, the » Continue Reading.
