Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Ener-Con 2019 Wasp Custom Class
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:16 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,935
Ener-Con 2019 Wasp Custom Class
Ener-Con had this very awesome G1 Wasp custom class at the event on November 9th and I just wanted to show off the results.

Big thanks to Cybertron.ca members Villimus Prime(Chris) and Guber for organizing an amazing activity!













__________________


Visit the official TFcon Toronto 2020 Website for all the details!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 05:28 PM.
Robimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
custom, enercon, wasp

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Toyworld Swamper Skullcruncher 3rd party Transformers
Transformers
Huge Modern Transformers Lot Figures & Parts for Repair Alternators Prime Movie
Transformers
Transformers G1 MEGATRON Walther P-38 Vintage 1984 Robot Action Figure Takara !!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS lot Soundwave 2 lazerbeak variations Groove Weapons and more!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS Takara 1980s lot 8 cars Counterpunch sideswipe lightspeed Skids!
Transformers
FansToys Sovereign - Masterpiece Galvatron
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Dinobot Snarl Hasbro Toy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.