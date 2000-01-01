Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,935

Ener-Con had this very awesome G1 Wasp custom class at the event on November 9th and I just wanted to show off the results.Big thanks to Cybertron.ca members Villimus Prime(Chris) and Guber for organizing an amazing activity!





