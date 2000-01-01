Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:36 PM   #1
Travsall
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 11
RARE 3rd party, Maiden Japan, Jaegertron, lots of Fansproject, Master Made
A TON for sale, Transformers, third party figures and add on kits, some real gems and historic pieces here I grabbed when they first came out. Buy more and well work out a deal, buy a bunch and Ill make serious discounts. Everything you see is complete, I have boxes and instructions for all but one, minimal transformations, all with tight joints and like new condition. Just about everything has reprolables too, full sets or at least faction symbols. Make offers on anything you see, dont be shy.
Fansproject
Code idw reprolables (Chromedome) $50
Smart Robin idw reprolables (Brainstorm) $80
Sigma (Mindwipe) $80
Browning 2 (Highbrow) $50
Crox (Skull Cruncher) $80
Revolver (Road Buster) with Shadow Fisher kit $150

Parallax Rodimus upgrade set, target master, includes Generations Hot Rod $165

Parallax Ultra Magnus add on kit, perfect effect Night, Warrior F, backpack plus Generations Ultra Magnus $200

Master Made
Diabolos Rex (Trypticon) $250
Titan with bust add on (Metroplex) $180

Random
DX9 Invisible (clear blue Mirage) $65
MMC Jaegertron (Lockdown) $270
Kids Logic Megatron $100
SRC Qs Judge (Quintesson) $40 (roughly legends scale)
Bludgeon with Maiden Japan armor kit. Also includes head kit and sword/dagger kits as well. $200 (SUPER rare)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 6DFC9276-1C8C-4452-B928-A52C34F299B7.jpg Views: 2 Size: 16.5 KB ID: 48809   Click image for larger version Name: 165C12E6-AD23-446C-8ADE-7C2B6034A3AE.jpg Views: 2 Size: 17.5 KB ID: 48810   Click image for larger version Name: B52170BE-D1F0-4B9C-98DB-DA3615C0B915.jpg Views: 3 Size: 15.1 KB ID: 48811   Click image for larger version Name: 1EEEFEDB-7298-45A1-BCA9-F075D5EAAA45.jpg Views: 3 Size: 16.3 KB ID: 48812   Click image for larger version Name: 4711DA09-E962-43B4-BCDC-EF11B734D836.jpg Views: 2 Size: 13.6 KB ID: 48813  

Click image for larger version Name: FC59FD1A-0DD4-4003-9E45-A7D05ECE3822.jpg Views: 2 Size: 19.5 KB ID: 48814   Click image for larger version Name: 6C2298D2-466A-413E-9F15-4CC5F0328FA6.jpg Views: 2 Size: 16.9 KB ID: 48815   Click image for larger version Name: DA3B6D2B-1FD2-4310-8A26-D6B445B6FB6B.jpg Views: 3 Size: 20.1 KB ID: 48816   Click image for larger version Name: 510C0324-733E-49EC-B27C-34384CC86E29.jpg Views: 3 Size: 16.2 KB ID: 48817   Click image for larger version Name: 58A548EB-EE27-4754-AFE6-F07BFD01F6BD.jpg Views: 7 Size: 13.9 KB ID: 48818  
