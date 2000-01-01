Today, 09:36 PM #1 Travsall Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2014 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 11 RARE 3rd party, Maiden Japan, Jaegertron, lots of Fansproject, Master Made A TON for sale, Transformers, third party figures and add on kits, some real gems and historic pieces here I grabbed when they first came out. Buy more and well work out a deal, buy a bunch and Ill make serious discounts. Everything you see is complete, I have boxes and instructions for all but one, minimal transformations, all with tight joints and like new condition. Just about everything has reprolables too, full sets or at least faction symbols. Make offers on anything you see, dont be shy.

Fansproject

Code idw reprolables (Chromedome) $50

Smart Robin idw reprolables (Brainstorm) $80

Sigma (Mindwipe) $80

Browning 2 (Highbrow) $50

Crox (Skull Cruncher) $80

Revolver (Road Buster) with Shadow Fisher kit $150



Parallax Rodimus upgrade set, target master, includes Generations Hot Rod $165



Parallax Ultra Magnus add on kit, perfect effect Night, Warrior F, backpack plus Generations Ultra Magnus $200



Master Made

Diabolos Rex (Trypticon) $250

Titan with bust add on (Metroplex) $180



Random

DX9 Invisible (clear blue Mirage) $65

MMC Jaegertron (Lockdown) $270

Kids Logic Megatron $100

SRC Qs Judge (Quintesson) $40 (roughly legends scale)

Bludgeon with Maiden Japan armor kit. Also includes head kit and sword/dagger kits as well. $200 (SUPER rare) Attached Thumbnails









