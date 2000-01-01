|
RARE 3rd party, Maiden Japan, Jaegertron, lots of Fansproject, Master Made
A TON for sale, Transformers, third party figures and add on kits, some real gems and historic pieces here I grabbed when they first came out. Buy more and well work out a deal, buy a bunch and Ill make serious discounts. Everything you see is complete, I have boxes and instructions for all but one, minimal transformations, all with tight joints and like new condition. Just about everything has reprolables too, full sets or at least faction symbols. Make offers on anything you see, dont be shy.
Fansproject
Code idw reprolables (Chromedome) $50
Smart Robin idw reprolables (Brainstorm) $80
Sigma (Mindwipe) $80
Browning 2 (Highbrow) $50
Crox (Skull Cruncher) $80
Revolver (Road Buster) with Shadow Fisher kit $150
Parallax Rodimus upgrade set, target master, includes Generations Hot Rod $165
Parallax Ultra Magnus add on kit, perfect effect Night, Warrior F, backpack plus Generations Ultra Magnus $200
Master Made
Diabolos Rex (Trypticon) $250
Titan with bust add on (Metroplex) $180
Random
DX9 Invisible (clear blue Mirage) $65
MMC Jaegertron (Lockdown) $270
Kids Logic Megatron $100
SRC Qs Judge (Quintesson) $40 (roughly legends scale)
Bludgeon with Maiden Japan armor kit. Also includes head kit and sword/dagger kits as well. $200 (SUPER rare)